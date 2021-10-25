ToLiss Previews A340-600 For X-Plane 11

As well as the preview images posted, readers can also see the model in action from a variety of streamers.

These last four weeks we have been very busy.

We are now ready for a full week of public streams!

Pick your favorite streamer and you will get a chance to see the brand new ToLiss A340-600 in full action before the release on the 25th of October 2021!

X-Plane 11 LIVE | Toliss A340 *BETA* Inaugural Flight | A340-600 | Montreal to Atlanta (Round Trip)

ToLiss A340 | Flown by REAL Airbus Pilot | My WideBody Airbus Dream? | RJTT-RJFK #Toliss #A340 #xp11

The ToLiss A340-600 First Look Live! With a Real Airbus Pilot: Toulouse to Heathrow XP11