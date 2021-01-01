29Palms Scenery Design Previews Nuremburg For MSFS

Here we go, first previews of EDDN Nuremberg for MSFS!

Special thanks to LimeSim who are supporting use with the conversion, known for their recent releases "Antarctica" and "EDDB Berlin Brandenburg".

An update is also coming for the other simulators, including the new car park P4 and the most recent apron layout.

Stay tuned!

Nuremberg Airport is the international airport of the Franconian metropolitan area of Nuremberg and the second-busiest airport in Bavaria after Munich Airport. With about 4.1 million passengers handled in 2019, it is Germany's 10th busiest airport. It's runway length is 2,700 by 45 m (8,858 by 148 ft).

Source