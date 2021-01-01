  • LatinVFR Releases Airport Jetway Pro Trailer For MSFS

    LatinVFR Releases Airport Jetway Pro Trailer For MSFS

    Here is a trailer from LatinVFR and their soon to be released add-on "Airport Jetway Pro" for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    This add-on replaces the default airport jetway within Microsoft Flight Simulator with a more detailed and complex jetway that has more details, sounds, lights.

    The jetway is modeled after a glass type jetway which will replace ALL MSFS default airport jetways. This add-on won't replace jetways from customized airports packages that don't use the default jetway.

    This add-on does not modify the placement or location of jetways on the FS world. Where there is a default jetway, this add-on would replace it.

    Enhance your FS world with this extremely realistic jetway!

    The jetway pro includes:

    • Ultra-realistic modeling
    • HD PBR texturing
    • Advanced lighting
    • Realistic sounds
    • Improved animations
    • LOD models that allow for great visuals at no performance cost.

