LatinVFR Releases Airport Jetway Pro Trailer For MSFS

Here is a trailer from LatinVFR and their soon to be released add-on "Airport Jetway Pro" for Microsoft Flight Simulator:
This add-on replaces the default airport jetway within Microsoft Flight Simulator with a more detailed and complex jetway that has more details, sounds, lights.
The jetway is modeled after a glass type jetway which will replace ALL MSFS default airport jetways. This add-on won't replace jetways from customized airports packages that don't use the default jetway.
This add-on does not modify the placement or location of jetways on the FS world. Where there is a default jetway, this add-on would replace it.
Enhance your FS world with this extremely realistic jetway!
The jetway pro includes:
- Ultra-realistic modeling
- HD PBR texturing
- Advanced lighting
- Realistic sounds
- Improved animations
- LOD models that allow for great visuals at no performance cost.