Skyline Simulations Is Looking To Expand

Skyline Simulations is looking to expand the Developing Team! More personnel means more projects!

The candidate should have experience with the World Editor (WEd) for X-Plane, also capable of creating 3D Modeling. Substance is mandatory. Also preferably Blender or 3DS Max and Photoshop. Those who are interested, should contact us at [email protected] or at our inbox.

Join the Skyline!

