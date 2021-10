Laminar Research X-Plane 12 Weekend Update

Over on their Facebook page, the team behind X-Plane, Laminar Research, have released a single "teaser" image of what we can expect from X-Plane 12. As you can see from the rather impressive screen shot, the lighting, clouds and default ground textures are very much improved over X-Plane 11.

We can't wait to see what further news the team will bring regarding the new X-Plane 12.

Source