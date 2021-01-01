  • SimWorks Studios G1000 Update MSFS

    SimWorks Studios G1000 Update MSFS

    Today we finished implementing the G1000 annunciations and they seem to work well both with the default and NXi versions of the G1000.

    Speaking of the latter, we integrated it as promised into the Kodiak. However, the engine display is not capable of showing what the old WT G1000 could--yet; gauges are huge, text is cluttered and separators don't appear at all, the Fuel page is misnamed.

    So while the NXi will be integrated, a full integration will not be possible until it matures to the point where we can get at least the Engine Display to be correct. We are confident that WT will deliver in the end. They already did the job once!

    Source
