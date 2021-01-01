  • Taburet - Denmark Belgium Netherlands Roads For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-18-2021 09:38 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Denmark Belgium Netherlands Roads For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures to make them more visible and to clear misplaced trees on all roads inside the area covered by this add-on. The following class roads have been repaved: motorways; primary; secondary; trunk and tertiary roads.

    The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

    The main object of this add-on is to repave the roads mentioned above to make them more visible when you fly and to trace the repaved roads into vfr cockpit map instruments and default VFR map.

    Coverage: Belgium Denmark Netherlands.

    Purchase Taburet - Denmark Belgium Netherlands Roads For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MikeDV

    VFR map stopped responding unless overlaid on FS

    Thread Starter: MikeDV

    Hi all, I have found limited info out there on my issues, but I can't seem to dig deep enough to find any resolution. I'm sorry if I missed something...

    Last Post By: GreasedLanding Today, 11:02 AM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    ORBX EA-7 Edgley Optica

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    Has anybody tried out this aircraft offered in the MSFS marketplace? It looks like it might be a fun option for making sightseeing videos -- while...

    Last Post By: GreasedLanding Today, 10:26 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS 2020 Dev Update - SU6 Coming Shortly

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23270-MSFS-2020-Dev-Update-SU6-Coming-Shortly

    Last Post By: Miahflyer Today, 05:48 AM Go to last post
    pmgebroff

    Joystick problems

    Thread Starter: pmgebroff

    I am running a Logitech 3d pro joystick on fsx and the acft is pulling to the left and wants to circulate in circle's or orbit if you will. I tried...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 05:17 AM Go to last post