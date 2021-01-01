  • DC Designs Concorde Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-17-2021 11:35 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    DC Designs Concorde Update

    Big decisions have been made during this week’s work on Concorde, mainly concerning the flight deck.

    In the FSX and Prepar3D version, I made a lot of modelling sacrifices in order to to maintain performance on older PCs that might not otherwise have been able to handle an aircraft with such a complex flight deck as Concorde’s. With MSFS, and especially with the recent performance updates, this is no longer an issue and as a result the vast majority of the entire cockpit is now being re-modelled as well as re-textured, to take advantage of the capabilities of the new simulator.

    This means that considerable work will be carried out throughout in terms of detail – instruments that were simplified before can be presented in their full detail; screws, switches, cabling and other details that were omitted can be built in, and of course the whole cockpit can now benefit from the use of full PBR materials which makes all the difference when it comes to realistic finishes.

    DC Designs Concorde Update

    Although I’d already decided to build more detail into the cockpit, the extra work I intend to carry out will push the release date back slightly as it’s a lot more work to take on, but this is Concorde and I know folks will want it to be as complete as possible. The engineer’s station will feature a lot more detail than before in terms of functional systems and visual detail (as if it wasn’t complex enough already) and of course the cabin area will also be upgraded with higher detail modelling and texturing.

    A few images attached – the one that will probably cause the most excitement is the cockpit. This is VERY early Work in Progress, but it shows the flight deck in place and ready for the upgrade modelling to begin over the course of the coming month or more. I will post more detail shots as things develop, so this image should be considered very much the starting point.

    DC Designs Concorde Update

    Around the external model, detail is gradually being added to the engine areas (which have been entirely re-textured to 4K) as well as more research being done to add relevant details such as stencils, ground re-fuelling system, loading areas and so on.

    Finally, the P-61B has also had its textures re-mapped to 4K along with normal maps, and had a brief outing testing some of the new work. Work continues there in my ‘spare’ time with steady progress being made.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    ORBX EA-7 Edgley Optica

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    Has anybody tried out this aircraft offered in the MSFS marketplace? It looks like it might be a fun option for making sightseeing videos -- while...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:30 PM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    FS2002 Patches for Airport 2000 Volume 3 and 767 PIC

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Does anybody have these patches? None of the old Wilco links work any more. I’d be happy to return the favor if I have any files somebody else needs!...

    Last Post By: David25210 Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Missing Aircraft Texture Files

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi all, I've had this problem on a few occasions but never found a solution. Just installed some Aircraft but when I checked, ACA_2017 flagged up...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:44 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Airport Timetables

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi. I've been using ACA 2017, primarily to check timetables. However, it seems we can't print the timetables. Does anyone now how it can be done,...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post