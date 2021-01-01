DC Designs Concorde Update

Big decisions have been made during this week’s work on Concorde, mainly concerning the flight deck.

In the FSX and Prepar3D version, I made a lot of modelling sacrifices in order to to maintain performance on older PCs that might not otherwise have been able to handle an aircraft with such a complex flight deck as Concorde’s. With MSFS, and especially with the recent performance updates, this is no longer an issue and as a result the vast majority of the entire cockpit is now being re-modelled as well as re-textured, to take advantage of the capabilities of the new simulator.

This means that considerable work will be carried out throughout in terms of detail – instruments that were simplified before can be presented in their full detail; screws, switches, cabling and other details that were omitted can be built in, and of course the whole cockpit can now benefit from the use of full PBR materials which makes all the difference when it comes to realistic finishes.

Although I’d already decided to build more detail into the cockpit, the extra work I intend to carry out will push the release date back slightly as it’s a lot more work to take on, but this is Concorde and I know folks will want it to be as complete as possible. The engineer’s station will feature a lot more detail than before in terms of functional systems and visual detail (as if it wasn’t complex enough already) and of course the cabin area will also be upgraded with higher detail modelling and texturing.

A few images attached – the one that will probably cause the most excitement is the cockpit. This is VERY early Work in Progress, but it shows the flight deck in place and ready for the upgrade modelling to begin over the course of the coming month or more. I will post more detail shots as things develop, so this image should be considered very much the starting point.

Around the external model, detail is gradually being added to the engine areas (which have been entirely re-textured to 4K) as well as more research being done to add relevant details such as stencils, ground re-fuelling system, loading areas and so on.

Finally, the P-61B has also had its textures re-mapped to 4K along with normal maps, and had a brief outing testing some of the new work. Work continues there in my ‘spare’ time with steady progress being made.

