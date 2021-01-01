  • Aeroplane Heaven Has Two New Spitfire Videos

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-17-2021 11:05 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Has Two New Spitfire Videos

    Two new videos for the Spitfire Mk1A are now available. One is a short introduction to the upcoming Service Upgrade V1.5 and the other is a full Owner's Video Cockpit Guide and Flying notes. This video will take you through, in detail, all the features and functions of the Spitfire Mk1a and take you for a short demonstration flight. It is a longish video but is a complete manual and is well worth it as a reference piece for owners to operate their Spitfire correctly. It has been made using the V1.5 Service Upgrade.

    Source
    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Electra 10A For MSFS
    Aeroplane Heaven Spitfire Mk1A v1.4 Released

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    ORBX EA-7 Edgley Optica

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    Has anybody tried out this aircraft offered in the MSFS marketplace? It looks like it might be a fun option for making sightseeing videos -- while...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:30 PM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    FS2002 Patches for Airport 2000 Volume 3 and 767 PIC

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Does anybody have these patches? None of the old Wilco links work any more. I’d be happy to return the favor if I have any files somebody else needs!...

    Last Post By: David25210 Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Missing Aircraft Texture Files

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi all, I've had this problem on a few occasions but never found a solution. Just installed some Aircraft but when I checked, ACA_2017 flagged up...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:44 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Airport Timetables

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi. I've been using ACA 2017, primarily to check timetables. However, it seems we can't print the timetables. Does anyone now how it can be done,...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post