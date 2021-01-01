Aeroplane Heaven Has Two New Spitfire Videos

Two new videos for the Spitfire Mk1A are now available. One is a short introduction to the upcoming Service Upgrade V1.5 and the other is a full Owner's Video Cockpit Guide and Flying notes. This video will take you through, in detail, all the features and functions of the Spitfire Mk1a and take you for a short demonstration flight. It is a longish video but is a complete manual and is well worth it as a reference piece for owners to operate their Spitfire correctly. It has been made using the V1.5 Service Upgrade.

