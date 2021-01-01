MSFS 2020 Dev Update - SU6 Coming Shortly

We are just a few days out from the release of Sim Update 6! The new build will go live on October 19th with many anticipated bug fixes from the community. Right after release, we have our monthly Live Dev Q&A on October 20th at 1750Z (10:30 am PT) over on our Twitch channel.

In case you missed it, our Discord admins also just opened a spooky livery contest. If you're skilled with making aircraft liveries or want to create your very first one, join our Discord and look for the channel "#halloween-livery-contest" for rules and how to enter.

We are looking forward to a busy upcoming week!

- The MSFS team

