Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Ahvaz International for MSFS

OIAW is an airport in the city of Ahvaz in the Khuzestan province of Iran. The Tehran - Ahvaz route is ranked amongst the busiest and most competitive domestic routes in the world (top 10) in terms of number of operators. The airport also sees traffic from across the Middle East region, including direct flights to and from UAE, Iraq and Saudi Arabia to name a few.

Features

High quality models of all major buildings and hangars

4k and 2k textures and PBR materials for quality and performance

Includes city landmarks including iconic White Bridge and Eighth Bridge

Complete re-work of air-side with custom ground vehicles

Static and non-static aircraft versions included

