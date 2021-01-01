  • Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Tehran International for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Tehran International for MSFS

    Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IATA: IKA, ICAO: OIIE) is the primary international airport of Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

    Terminal 1 is IKA's first active terminal with a capacity of 6.5 million passengers per year. It was opened in 2007.

    Salam Terminal, the airports second terminal, has a capacity of 5 million passengers per year and was opened in June 2019. Originally intended as a dedicated terminal for pilgrimage flights, Salam now serves both international and domestic flights.

    Features

    • The most detailed scenery of OIIE on any Flight Simulator platform to date
    • High quality models of all major buildings: Main Terminals, CIP, Metro, Hotel and all Hangars
    • 4k and 2k textures and PBR materials for quality and performance
    • Performance friendly interior models with immersive night lighting
    • Complete re-work of air-side with custom animated jetways
    • Static and non-static aircraft versions included; with Iranian and international carriers

