Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Tehran International for MSFS

Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IATA: IKA, ICAO: OIIE) is the primary international airport of Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

Terminal 1 is IKA's first active terminal with a capacity of 6.5 million passengers per year. It was opened in 2007.

Salam Terminal, the airports second terminal, has a capacity of 5 million passengers per year and was opened in June 2019. Originally intended as a dedicated terminal for pilgrimage flights, Salam now serves both international and domestic flights.

Features

The most detailed scenery of OIIE on any Flight Simulator platform to date

High quality models of all major buildings: Main Terminals, CIP, Metro, Hotel and all Hangars

4k and 2k textures and PBR materials for quality and performance

Performance friendly interior models with immersive night lighting

Complete re-work of air-side with custom animated jetways

Static and non-static aircraft versions included; with Iranian and international carriers

