Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Tehran International for MSFS

Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IATA: IKA, ICAO: OIIE) is the primary international airport of Tehran, the capital city of Iran.
Terminal 1 is IKA's first active terminal with a capacity of 6.5 million passengers per year. It was opened in 2007.
Salam Terminal, the airports second terminal, has a capacity of 5 million passengers per year and was opened in June 2019. Originally intended as a dedicated terminal for pilgrimage flights, Salam now serves both international and domestic flights.
Features
- The most detailed scenery of OIIE on any Flight Simulator platform to date
- High quality models of all major buildings: Main Terminals, CIP, Metro, Hotel and all Hangars
- 4k and 2k textures and PBR materials for quality and performance
- Performance friendly interior models with immersive night lighting
- Complete re-work of air-side with custom animated jetways
- Static and non-static aircraft versions included; with Iranian and international carriers
