Stairport Sceneries Previews Stuttgart Airport For X-Plane 11

Our cooperation with FSS will soon give us a great recreation of EDDS Stuttgart in X-Plane. Here are some previews.

Stuttgart Airport is the international airport of Stuttgart, the capital of the German state of Baden-WA1/4rttemberg. It is christened in honor of Stuttgart's former mayor, Manfred Rommel (son of the Field Marshal, and is the sixth busiest airport in Germany with 11,832,634 passengers having passed through its doors in 2018. The airport is an important hub for Eurowings and features flights to several European cities and leisure destinations, as well as a long-haul service to Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

Source