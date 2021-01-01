  • Stairport Sceneries Updates Fristian Islands For MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Stairport Sceneries have updated their Frisian Islands scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    The East Frisian Islands for MSFS got an update:

    • Updated AI networks
    • Revised terraforming
    • Objects are rebuilt to increase visibility
    • Fixed crashes when touching down on a runway

    Discover the East Frisian North Sea islands now also in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Every single island included - from Norderney over Langeoog to Borkum - has been built with attention to detail. This gets especially clear with many striking landmarks and the color corrected Orthophoto for every airfield. There are many details for you to be explored on every single airfield.

    All airfields have been implemented based on over 5.000 photographs and are thus very lifelike. Moreover, there is also the opportunity to approach helipads.

    Thanks to the additional HD ground layout and static aircrafts that have been created individually for the region, there is nothing left to interfere with the realistic simulation flight experience.

    Purchase Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

