Rolling Cumulus - Bush Airstrips Episode 1 MSFS

A collection of eight airfields in the bush country of Bolivia, covering a large area of the Beni Department. Bush pilots will enjoy the diversity of airfields they will have the option of flying to. There are five chapters in this series which will discover many bush airfields around the world.

Features

Eight (8) airfields in the Beni Department of Bolivia

Eight optional flights with detailed routes

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

