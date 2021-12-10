  • Aerosoft Launches Trailer For Tehran Airport Scenery

    Aerosoft Launches Trailer For Tehran Airport Scenery

    Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IATA: IKA, ICAO: OIIE) is the primary international airport of Tehran, the capital city of Iran. Terminal 1 is IKA's first active terminal with a capacity of 6.5 million passengers per year. It was opened in 2007. Salam Terminal, the airports second terminal, has a capacity of 5 million passengers per year and was opened in June 2019. Originally intended as a dedicated terminal for pilgrimage flights, Salam now serves both international and domestic flights.

