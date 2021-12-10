  • VSKYLABS Releases Update To C-47 Project

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-12-2021 11:05 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Releases Update To C-47 Project

    VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project v4.0r4 for X-Plane by Laminar Research Update was just released!

    Update includes a long-waited fix for the dual DME radios, which were replaced with a fully functional, independent dual DME radio that allows to fix your position with the use of separate NAV1/2 radios, while still on-navigation with NAV 1/2.

    In addition to that, all overhead radio stack frequency knobs interaction was modified with a new system that allows more intuitive frequency setup using the mouse and the VR controller.

    Update was injected into the project, and the store build will soon be updated with the latest version (v4.0r4), to minimize the gap between the user-end progressive version and the store version.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: c-47, dakota, vskylabs

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    gherb

    entry level specs

    Thread Starter: gherb

    Hi All, My computer died from a power surge during hurricane Ida and due to property damage I am looking to buy only a budget gaming box, at least...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    DLR_41

    Hope this works out

    Thread Starter: DLR_41

    You guys were right, that 560 was marginal even at minimum settings @ 2560X1440. I could get acceptable when I rolled back to 1080 but you know, that...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:30 PM Go to last post
    skydoc01

    Having trouble starting the Cessna 152

    Thread Starter: skydoc01

    Greetings, I have flown the 152 in MSFS 2020 and have shared many of the satisfactions and frustrations others have. Never before, however, have I...

    Last Post By: cianpars Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    FerSor

    FlightGear Review

    Thread Starter: FerSor

    I'm seriously looking for another flight simulator game. I'm new to this Forum and I would like everyone's opinion on the game.

    Last Post By: FO Jaden AR Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post