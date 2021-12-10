VSKYLABS Releases Update To C-47 Project

VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project v4.0r4 for X-Plane by Laminar Research Update was just released!

Update includes a long-waited fix for the dual DME radios, which were replaced with a fully functional, independent dual DME radio that allows to fix your position with the use of separate NAV1/2 radios, while still on-navigation with NAV 1/2.

In addition to that, all overhead radio stack frequency knobs interaction was modified with a new system that allows more intuitive frequency setup using the mouse and the VR controller.

Update was injected into the project, and the store build will soon be updated with the latest version (v4.0r4), to minimize the gap between the user-end progressive version and the store version.

