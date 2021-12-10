  • IndiaFoxtEcho Previews F35 Cockpit Model

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-12-2021 10:37 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Previews F35 Cockpit Model

    Here are the most requested screen shots of the new virtual cockpit model. While the external models are basically (substantial) upgrades of our P3D models, we decided to redo the cockpit entirely from scratch: this required a lot of work and research (if anything to hunt for some hard-to-find details) - but we think it was worth the effort.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Previews F35 Cockpit Model

    IndiaFoxtEcho Previews F35 Cockpit Model

    We'll keep you posted on Beta test availability (hopefully not too far in the future) and release date as soon as possible. In any case we are not releasing anything (including updates to our existing products) before the next Sim Update is deployed.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    gherb

    entry level specs

    Thread Starter: gherb

    Hi All, My computer died from a power surge during hurricane Ida and due to property damage I am looking to buy only a budget gaming box, at least...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    DLR_41

    Hope this works out

    Thread Starter: DLR_41

    You guys were right, that 560 was marginal even at minimum settings @ 2560X1440. I could get acceptable when I rolled back to 1080 but you know, that...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:30 PM Go to last post
    skydoc01

    Having trouble starting the Cessna 152

    Thread Starter: skydoc01

    Greetings, I have flown the 152 in MSFS 2020 and have shared many of the satisfactions and frustrations others have. Never before, however, have I...

    Last Post By: cianpars Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    FerSor

    FlightGear Review

    Thread Starter: FerSor

    I'm seriously looking for another flight simulator game. I'm new to this Forum and I would like everyone's opinion on the game.

    Last Post By: FO Jaden AR Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post