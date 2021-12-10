IndiaFoxtEcho Previews F35 Cockpit Model

Here are the most requested screen shots of the new virtual cockpit model. While the external models are basically (substantial) upgrades of our P3D models, we decided to redo the cockpit entirely from scratch: this required a lot of work and research (if anything to hunt for some hard-to-find details) - but we think it was worth the effort.

We'll keep you posted on Beta test availability (hopefully not too far in the future) and release date as soon as possible. In any case we are not releasing anything (including updates to our existing products) before the next Sim Update is deployed.

Source