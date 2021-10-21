Review: Aerosoft Airport Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS 2020

Airport Trondheim-Vaernes Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

MrYorkiesWorld Suggested Price:

$14.99

Introduction

Hello again everyone, my name is Jay, more commonly known as MrYorkiesWorld on YouTube. I'm back with yet another product review today, with Aerosoft's Trondheim Vaernes airport (ENVA) for MSFS. I'm very excited to give this scenery a review and I'd like to thank my good friend Dom Smith over at FlightSim.Com for providing me with this scenery.

The Airport

So, in terms of the airport itself, Trondheim-Vaernes International Airport is the 4th largest airport in Norway, with around 4.4 million passengers per year give or take. It's located in a gorgeous area which is also home to the oldest preserved stone building in Norway - the Vaernes Church.

SAS, or Scandinavian Airlines System are frequently seen at the airport, with regular trips between Trondheim and Oslo.

Features, Graphics And Modelling

When I first got my hands on Trondheim, I knew straight away that I wanted to see the airport during the winter, at its best, covered in snow. I guess I'm still a big kid deep down inside and love the idea of the gorgeous surrounding scenery of Norway blanketed in snow. I can just imagine coming down onto the runway on an exciting Christmas trip with the family!

Right from the start I was really impressed with what this scenery had to offer. From the airport itself to the surrounding areas - everything seemed to be really well put together, and the textures and materials looked great, no matter what time of day (or night) you happened to be flying.

One thing I did notice however, was that when it's snowing outside, it also snows inside the terminal building and the surfaces seem to also get covered. This isn't so much of an issue if you don't intend on exploring the otherwise brilliant interior of the terminal buildings, but it's a detail that unfortunately is missing, whether that be due to sim limitations or a simple lack of attention to that particular detail. However, I don't really rate this as extremely important, and I certainly wouldn't let it put you off buying the scenery.

Speaking of the above-mentioned interior of the terminal buildings, I was extremely happy to see the level of detail the developer has gone into here. You can see there are a range of different details such as people sitting around waiting for their flights, screens showing different departures and arrivals, and other cool details such as accurate signage, railings and doorways - all of which seem really well modelled.

The runway and taxiway signage is great and stands out well even in dull conditions, and everything is literally brought to life at dusk, early morning, or during the night with the tremendous amount of dynamic lighting that is included around the airport. This is very important in low visibility where you rely on the signage more than ever, and I was able to make it to and from the runway quite easily just by following the signs.