Captain Sim Recruiting 777 Repainters

Our 773 for MSFS 2020 is available in the MS Marketplace for Xbox users. The 777F is coming soon.

But the problem is, Xbox people technically cannot add any free liveries from the Internet. So our plan is to include a set of 10 popular liveries of the 773 and the 777F into their MS Marketplace. Same as we did for the 772.

If any of the painters of the 773/777F liveries listed at https://www.captainsim.org/liveries/m777.php wish their liveries to appear in the Xbox world, please drop us a line via https://www.captainsim.com/cgi-bin/contact.pl

Source