DC Designs Offers Instructional Videos

A brief surprise update today - I have been working to produce instructional videos on how to use my airplanes, as many console users don't have access to the manuals for them.

I'll be posting at least one per week, hopefully more, and they can be found at the link below. Don't forget to like and subscribe, and enjoy!

DC Designs Youtube Channel

