Mosquito FB VI - AuthentiKit Flight Controls Preview Video

AuthentiKit is delighted to announce significant progress on their suite of Mosquito FB VI flight controls. A working prototype of the elevator trim wheel has now been created and development is underway on the flight stick and dual engine throttle quadrant. AuthentiKit hopes to release the first control before the end of 2021 and have most controls complete ready for the launch of the Mosquito for IL2's Battle of Normandy campaign.

AuthentiKit is a freeware project creating flight controls in kit form that you can either 3D print yourself or source via their community 3D printing service at rates much cheaper than commercial 3D printing. Hardware parts are all low cost commodity components which can be self sourced or purchased as an all in one kit. The flight controls are simple to assemble requiring no soldering, workshop tools or metalwork.

