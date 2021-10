Verticalsim Previews Eppley Airfield XP

Here are some final preview images of Eppley Airfield by Verticalsim:

Final previews of OMA! Omaha should be out for X-Plane within the next 2-3 days!

Eppley Airfield (KOMA) is an airport in the midwestern United States, located three miles northeast of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. On the west bank of the Missouri River in Douglas County, it is the largest airport in Nebraska, and is classified as a medium hub airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.

