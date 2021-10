MT Scenery Design Update On Coventry Airport

Long time no post! Here is the latest building progress on the project!

Drew has kindly shared with me some up to date models/texturing for the Midlands Air Museum, showing off nice PBR weathering/reflections, and these have now been imported into the sim!

MT Scenery Design Coventry Airport (EGBE) has been under development for some months now. It was previously announced that release was expected some time in the first quarter of 2020.

