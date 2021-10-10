  • FS2Crew Pusbhback Express v2.3 Public Beta

    FS2Crew Pushback Express v2.3 Public Beta

    NOTAM: The big Pushback Express v2.3 public beta for MSFS is now ready for download! It harmonizes PBE with FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX with respect to features (i.e. joystick integration, hard/soft mute/info center and more).

    User Interface and functionality massively updated to harmonize with FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX.

    That said, PBE now features many FBW features such as:

    • Info Center
    • Voice control and event logging (built into the Info Center
    • Joystick integratio
    • Hard and Soft Mut
    • Panel resizin

    Note: FBW for FS2Crew was also updated. The file is in the same link.

    Download link
    Source
    Purchase Pushback Express at the FlightSim.Com Store

