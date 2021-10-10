FS2Crew Pusbhback Express v2.3 Public Beta

NOTAM: The big Pushback Express v2.3 public beta for MSFS is now ready for download! It harmonizes PBE with FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX with respect to features (i.e. joystick integration, hard/soft mute/info center and more).

User Interface and functionality massively updated to harmonize with FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX.

That said, PBE now features many FBW features such as:

Info Center

Voice control and event logging (built into the Info Center

Joystick integratio

Hard and Soft Mut

Panel resizin

Note: FBW for FS2Crew was also updated. The file is in the same link.

