  • DC Designs Update on MSFS Concorde

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-10-2021 10:54 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    DC Designs Update on MSFS Concorde

    Concorde is for both PC and Xbox console (for those who keep asking!)

    This week, work has mostly been focused on Concorde’s external model. To bring the airplane up to MSFS standards, most of the original texture work has been stripped away and replaced with all-new 4K texture maps, with much of the aircraft being UV-mapped anew to take advantage of the higher resolutions available. In addition, much use has been made of the decal system to produce high-res features such as access panels, panel lines and (billions and billions) of rivets.

    A combination of decals and normal maps make up the majority of the rivet features across Concorde’s surfaces, which cover enormous areas on the wings and remain a WIP at this time as I learn to better integrate decals with model surfaces. Higher detail maps have been created for the wheels and the undercarriage, and I’m experimenting with the metal finish (PBR) there to recreate the flat aluminium surface, which is still a bit too shiny compared to the real airplane. The big Olympus engines were also entirely re-mapped and textured at 4K, and work is on-going there to finish the maps before adding in some more model detail.

    Custom code is being transferred gradually across, controlling newer functions such as the spill doors and engine bleed doors, fuel panels and so on. The plan here is to have a reasonably complete external model ready in about two weeks’ time, before work shifts to the interior. Once again, a complete re-map and PBR application will be required, as well as the animation of all gauges, dials, switches, buttons etc.

    While the precise CIVA INS will not be included, we have decided to create a sort of hybrid INS / FCS system that will allow dual input of either Lat-Lon coordinates as well as intersections and standard GPS / MSFS flight plan data. This will give all users the options that they will prefer, while keeping the visual appearance of the cockpit as close as possible to the original Concorde. Work underway here and much experimentation with code on-going, but hopefully it will produce something that works for pretty much everybody.

    Finally, work on the freeware / donation ware P-61B Black Widow continues with the airplane now fully re-mapped to 4K ready for her new textures. A screen shot has been included showing the new maps in play on the external model.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ralphie1313

    Frame Rate Dropoff

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Why does the frame rate decrease after like an hour or 2 of flying but the graphics temp and everything else is the same. And i am not talking about...

    Last Post By: N069NT Today, 10:39 AM Go to last post
    Jim Hall

    Cessna 172 Steam Gages

    Thread Starter: Jim Hall

    I am just learning MS2020 and am on the steep part of the curve so forgive me if I have lots of questions for awhile. I purchased MS2020 Steam...

    Last Post By: Jim Hall Today, 10:33 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 10:21 AM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Out oF Memory surprise

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    After many years of a smooth running FS9 (Win7 64bit, 2x500Gb SSDs in RAID 0, 32Gb RAM) with very many addons and still counting, I very unexpectedly...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 09:48 AM Go to last post