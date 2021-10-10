DC Designs Update on MSFS Concorde

Concorde is for both PC and Xbox console (for those who keep asking!)

This week, work has mostly been focused on Concorde’s external model. To bring the airplane up to MSFS standards, most of the original texture work has been stripped away and replaced with all-new 4K texture maps, with much of the aircraft being UV-mapped anew to take advantage of the higher resolutions available. In addition, much use has been made of the decal system to produce high-res features such as access panels, panel lines and (billions and billions) of rivets.

A combination of decals and normal maps make up the majority of the rivet features across Concorde’s surfaces, which cover enormous areas on the wings and remain a WIP at this time as I learn to better integrate decals with model surfaces. Higher detail maps have been created for the wheels and the undercarriage, and I’m experimenting with the metal finish (PBR) there to recreate the flat aluminium surface, which is still a bit too shiny compared to the real airplane. The big Olympus engines were also entirely re-mapped and textured at 4K, and work is on-going there to finish the maps before adding in some more model detail.

Custom code is being transferred gradually across, controlling newer functions such as the spill doors and engine bleed doors, fuel panels and so on. The plan here is to have a reasonably complete external model ready in about two weeks’ time, before work shifts to the interior. Once again, a complete re-map and PBR application will be required, as well as the animation of all gauges, dials, switches, buttons etc.

While the precise CIVA INS will not be included, we have decided to create a sort of hybrid INS / FCS system that will allow dual input of either Lat-Lon coordinates as well as intersections and standard GPS / MSFS flight plan data. This will give all users the options that they will prefer, while keeping the visual appearance of the cockpit as close as possible to the original Concorde. Work underway here and much experimentation with code on-going, but hopefully it will produce something that works for pretty much everybody.

Finally, work on the freeware / donation ware P-61B Black Widow continues with the airplane now fully re-mapped to 4K ready for her new textures. A screen shot has been included showing the new maps in play on the external model.

Source