Iceland "Troll Hunter" Weekend Achievement Flights
by
Published on 10-10-2021 09:23 AM
What: Iceland “Troll Hunter” Weekend Achievement Flights
When: Saturdays, Starting Oct 16th, 8am PST, 11am EST, 1500 UTC
Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
Earn your next DigitalThemePark achievement badge!
As the start of our Discover-Europe series, join us for group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane exploring Iceland. Callsign "TomSWFL" over at DigitalThemePark has created 11 wonderful flights to explore this region. You will want to fly your favorite low and slow aircraft. Icelandic folklore is riddled with countless tales of fantastic spirits that reflect the unique natural landscapes in which they reside. For more information and topics covered, please visit www.digitalthemepark.com
Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works, and familiar with TeamSpeak. Download TeamSpeak at www.teamspeak.com
, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually flying or not far away from our computer.
About DigitalThemePark
DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 24,900+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.
