FlyTampa Video Preview Of Athens For MSFS 2020

Here is a preview trailer from FlyTampa of their upcoming scenery of Athens for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

A little teaser from our upcoming Athens scenery showing various character animations populating the terminal area.

Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, commonly initialised as AIA, is the largest international airport in Greece, serving the city of Athens and region of Attica. It began operation on 28 March 2001 and is the main base of Aegean Airlines, as well as other smaller Greek airlines.