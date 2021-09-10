  • Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #6

    Nels_Anderson
    Learn To Fly Here #6 | Jet Takeoff/Landing Performance

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Learn about V1, Vr, V2, Vapp, Vref, and VT as well as what TOFL, or takeoff field length really means. There are various conditions that make up the distance given for takeoff that are derived from accelerate stop, accelerate go, and all engine takeoff distance to get the takeoff field length.

    Landing distance is covered and the method for obtaining the landing distance information is shows. The video also shows what speed to use to clear obstacles and what speeds to fly once clear of obstacles.

    Balanced field length is not covered specifically in this video. BFL is when V1 is adjusted so ASD and ASG are equal. This video shows the how the takeoff distance is derived between ASD, ASG, and all-engine takeoff distance+15%.

    This video is for entertainment purposes only and was made with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    About The Working Title CJ4 Mod

    This mod aims to modify the default CJ4 to genuinely represent the true capabilities, functions and features of the real aircraft. This mod will continue to be developed over time to add further functionality.

