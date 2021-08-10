MSFS October 7th, 2021 Development Update

Pre-release testing for Sim Update 6 has begun! If you are interested to see what's coming in this update, we posted the tentative Release Notes for Sim Update 6 here.

Later this month, our next Live Dev Q&A is scheduled for October 20th at 10:30am PT. We plan on talking more about the upcoming Reno Air Race DLC and answering top community questions. If you have specific questions about the Reno DLC, please post them here.

Have a great week!

- The MSFS team

SDK UPDATE

Dev Mode

We developed a new Aircraft Thumbnail Capture Manager which allows you to take several preset screen shots of one or several aircraft and automatically save the result in the folder of your choosing.

Regarding gauges, we added a new option to switch between GDI & NanoVG at runtime.

We improved the UI of the Objects window: it now has 2 columns, one for packages & one for objects. They have separate filters to make it a lot easier to find an object in particular.

Project Editor

We removed the ArtProj type from the list of asset group types. Existing ArtProj assets groups will be automatically converted into ModelLib asset groups.

Scenery Editor

We are currently developing a "top/down" camera that will be particularly useful when editing an airport.



We added and optimized the debug OSM point features.



We disabled the gizmo while editing the heightmap.



We further optimized the exclusion polygons.



We fixed an issue where the windows would pop-up out of the screen when opened from the far right side of the main screen

Visual Effects Editor

We fixed node graph display issues when editing a newly created effect (e.g. white output pins, links disappearing upon edition).



We added a constraint on name when creating or renaming a visual effect.



Confirmation pop-up is now displayed when trying to create a new VFX with unsaved modifications on the one currently being edited.



We fixed several issues on the BezierCurve.

SimConnect

We enabled Key Events:



KEY_AILERON_RIGHT





KEY_AILERON_LEFT





KEY_ELEVATOR_UP





KEY_ELEVATOR_DOWN

Source