  • MSFS October 7th, 2021 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-08-2021 03:27 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS October 7th, 2021 Development Update

    Pre-release testing for Sim Update 6 has begun! If you are interested to see what's coming in this update, we posted the tentative Release Notes for Sim Update 6 here.

    Later this month, our next Live Dev Q&A is scheduled for October 20th at 10:30am PT. We plan on talking more about the upcoming Reno Air Race DLC and answering top community questions. If you have specific questions about the Reno DLC, please post them here.

    Have a great week!

    - The MSFS team

    SDK UPDATE

    Dev Mode

    • We developed a new Aircraft Thumbnail Capture Manager which allows you to take several preset screen shots of one or several aircraft and automatically save the result in the folder of your choosing.
    • Regarding gauges, we added a new option to switch between GDI & NanoVG at runtime.
    • We improved the UI of the Objects window: it now has 2 columns, one for packages & one for objects. They have separate filters to make it a lot easier to find an object in particular.
    • Project Editor
      • We removed the ArtProj type from the list of asset group types. Existing ArtProj assets groups will be automatically converted into ModelLib asset groups.
    • Scenery Editor
      • We are currently developing a "top/down" camera that will be particularly useful when editing an airport.
      • We added and optimized the debug OSM point features.
      • We disabled the gizmo while editing the heightmap.
      • We further optimized the exclusion polygons.
      • We fixed an issue where the windows would pop-up out of the screen when opened from the far right side of the main screen
    • Visual Effects Editor
      • We fixed node graph display issues when editing a newly created effect (e.g. white output pins, links disappearing upon edition).
      • We added a constraint on name when creating or renaming a visual effect.
      • Confirmation pop-up is now displayed when trying to create a new VFX with unsaved modifications on the one currently being edited.
      • We fixed several issues on the BezierCurve.
    • SimConnect
      • We enabled Key Events:
        • KEY_AILERON_RIGHT
        • KEY_AILERON_LEFT
        • KEY_ELEVATOR_UP
        • KEY_ELEVATOR_DOWN

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DLR_41

    Thinking on taking the plunge.. advice please

    Thread Starter: DLR_41

    I can afford it, do you guys think it may be worth it? ...

    Last Post By: DLR_41 Today, 03:46 PM Go to last post
    tomavis

    Windows 11 bug?

    Thread Starter: tomavis

    Downloaded Win 11 yeasterday.Everything fine.Still getting 30FPS.Loaded Aircreation 582sl.Wouldn't load.For a low and slow guy that really hurt.

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 02:36 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Is MSFS ready for Windows 11?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    MSFT will push it to my PC if I let them. Has anyone here already “upgraded” from Windows 10? What happened with MSFS if you did? CTDs? Did you have...

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 02:30 PM Go to last post
    GlennAir

    Windows 11 and VR

    Thread Starter: GlennAir

    Yesterday, I took the plunge and updated to win 11. Took a while but no real problems and 'everything' (almost!) seems to be running quite normal....

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:59 PM Go to last post