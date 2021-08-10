  • Navigraph Have Released AIRAC Cycle 2110

    Navigraph Have Released AIRAC Cycle 2110

    AIRAC Cycle 2110 has landed! Make sure your navdata and charts are up to date!

    The Navigraph navdata team is working actively on developing the navdata service to offer a realistic flight simulation experience. Through customer reports in our support forum, we have been able to further enhance the realism when using current navdata from Navigraph by introducing real-world beam widths for localizers in MSFS 2020.

    A localizer is providing the lateral guidance of an instrument landing system (ILS). When following the localizer, combined with the glideslope that provides vertical guidance down to the runway, you will be at the correct altitude and aligned with the centerline.

    From AIRAC Cycle 2110 and onwards, Navigraph updates the localizers in MSFS 2020 to reflect their real-world beam width values that are in the primary range of 2 to 6 degrees, instead of the default simulator value of 5 degrees.

