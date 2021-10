MilViz - PC-6 Porter Official Trailer Released

We are very excited to introduce you to the MilViz PC-6 Porter. An extremely exciting aircraft to fly, it's safe to say that if the Porter doesn't scratch your cravings for a capable, high performance, STOL turboprop, nothing will! The PC-6 Porter, with its boxy vertical stabilizer, long, pointed nose, high wings and rugged landing gear, may not win any awards for the most elegant aircraft to grace the skies, but its capabilities are the stuff of legend.