FlyByWire Simulations Development Updates

Overview

We hope you are enjoying our latest Stable Release v0.7.0. Work on our custom FMS proceeds apace and we hope to include it into our development version as soon as we iron out all the leftover bugs. We have some exciting features planned ahead for everyone and would also like to share some insight into the inner workings of our development process. Read on below!

Development Process

Improved Autopilot Speed/Mach Mode

EFIS Filters and FIX INFO

TCAS

ARINC 429

New New Flight Plan Manager

State of Hydraulics

Exterior Lighting Overhaul

A380X Progress- A380X Progress

Read More

