FlyByWire Simulations Development Updates

Overview
We hope you are enjoying our latest Stable Release v0.7.0. Work on our custom FMS proceeds apace and we hope to include it into our development version as soon as we iron out all the leftover bugs. We have some exciting features planned ahead for everyone and would also like to share some insight into the inner workings of our development process. Read on below!
- Development Process
- Improved Autopilot Speed/Mach Mode
- EFIS Filters and FIX INFO
- TCAS
- ARINC 429
- New New Flight Plan Manager
- State of Hydraulics
- Exterior Lighting Overhaul
- A380X Progress- A380X Progress
