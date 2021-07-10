  • Gaya Simulations Update on Zurich Airport MSFS

    Gaya Simulations Update on Zurich Airport MSFS

    LSZH Zurich for MSFS. Expect wider preview within a week. And since we are roof-lovers added one of the airport roof-parking:

    Zurich Airport is the largest international airport of Switzerland and the principal hub of Swiss International Air Lines. It serves ZA1/4rich, Switzerland's largest city, and, with its surface transport links, much of the rest of the country.

    Zurich Airport has three runways: 16/34 of 3,700 m (12,100 ft) in length, 14/32 of 3,300 m (10,800 ft) in length, and 10/28 of 2,500 m (8,200 ft) in length. For most of the day and in most conditions, runway 14 is used for landings and runways 16 and 28 are used for takeoffs, although different patterns are used early morning and in the evenings.

