  • IndiaFoxtEcho Dev Update On F-35C

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-07-2021 10:59 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Dev Update On F-35C

    We are having a lot of fun with Microsoft Flight Simulator while testing the -C variant of the F-35, which has now its first two complete liveries: VF-101 line and NAWDC "Top Gun" (that has recently received its first two jets).

    There is still some work to do on this variant (tailhook, weapon bays, fuel probe and crew ladder are still missing animation and textures) but it is not far from completion.

    Since we are speaking about the carrier variant...at the moment we are not planning to include a traditional carrier, reason being that - as far as we know, dynamic carriers are not landable - it is possible to create a static ship (and we did some work on one), but carrier ops from a static ship does not seem acceptable for us at the moment... we hoped that the Top Gun package will fix this.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Dev Update On F-35C

    Also, we have been talking with Microsoft (again) to discuss the possibility of adding weapons, even if hidden or as "Easter eggs"...and the answer is no. No weapons whatsoever.

    We are strongly considering to differentiate the Marketplace and the non-Marketplace versions, with the Markeplace one being "pacifist" and the non-Marketplace having at least AIM-120s, AIM-9s, GBUs and gunpod (we are obviously talking about static weapons).

    Last, release date and price: we do not have a release date just yet.

    We are trying to have a reasonably complete test build in these days, but there is still some work in several areas.

    As for the price, final price has not been set - but it will be in line with our previous offerings: we do not believe that super-expensive add-ons are the best choice for MSFS for this kind of aircraft, and we think that we may be selling more copies with a relatively low price.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: AOA Simulations Update On T-6B Texan II For X-Plane

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23221-AOA-Simulations-Update-On-T-6B-Texan-II

    Last Post By: clankilp Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    HoratioWondersocks

    Damaged usb port

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    Hello All I have managed to damage one of my USB ports whilst removing my SSD portable drive. When I pulled the SSD drive from the port it came...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 11:56 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:56 AM Go to last post
    Clinton 626

    Thermals for FS2004

    Thread Starter: Clinton 626

    Hi everyone. Does anybody know if you get a 'Thermal Generator' for FS2004? As I do like gliding a lot, but there is no provision for random...

    Last Post By: Clinton 626 Today, 10:31 AM Go to last post