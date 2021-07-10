IndiaFoxtEcho Dev Update On F-35C

We are having a lot of fun with Microsoft Flight Simulator while testing the -C variant of the F-35, which has now its first two complete liveries: VF-101 line and NAWDC "Top Gun" (that has recently received its first two jets).

There is still some work to do on this variant (tailhook, weapon bays, fuel probe and crew ladder are still missing animation and textures) but it is not far from completion.

Since we are speaking about the carrier variant...at the moment we are not planning to include a traditional carrier, reason being that - as far as we know, dynamic carriers are not landable - it is possible to create a static ship (and we did some work on one), but carrier ops from a static ship does not seem acceptable for us at the moment... we hoped that the Top Gun package will fix this.

Also, we have been talking with Microsoft (again) to discuss the possibility of adding weapons, even if hidden or as "Easter eggs"...and the answer is no. No weapons whatsoever.

We are strongly considering to differentiate the Marketplace and the non-Marketplace versions, with the Markeplace one being "pacifist" and the non-Marketplace having at least AIM-120s, AIM-9s, GBUs and gunpod (we are obviously talking about static weapons).

Last, release date and price: we do not have a release date just yet.

We are trying to have a reasonably complete test build in these days, but there is still some work in several areas.

As for the price, final price has not been set - but it will be in line with our previous offerings: we do not believe that super-expensive add-ons are the best choice for MSFS for this kind of aircraft, and we think that we may be selling more copies with a relatively low price.

