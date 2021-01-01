  • Review: Aerosoft Airport Mykonos MSFS

    Airport Mykonos

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Review Author:
    MrYorkiesWorld

    Suggested Price:
    $14.99
    Introduction

    Hello everyone and welcome back to another scenery review. My name is Jay, AKA MrYorkiesWorld, and this is going to be my review of yet another amazing piece of scenery coming from Aerosoft, courtesy of my good friend Dom Smith over at FlightSim.Com.

    Today, I'm going to be taking a look at Mykonos for Microsoft Flight Simulator. It's one of those pieces of scenery that I've really enjoyed spending time on, purely because of how much I love Greece and the Greek islands in general, both in real life and in the simulator itself.

    Personally, when I load into MSFS, I seem to have a constant desire to fly somewhere warm and sunny, especially with all the doom and gloom of the last few years (it's the holiday we should have had). That's one of the main reasons I love flying into and out of Mykonos - it really is a hidden gem in the sim and in the real world as well.

    About The Airport

    So, when it comes to Mykonos Airport (LGMK), the airport itself is an international airport in Greece, located around 4 km away from the town of Mykonos itself. It sees a range of airlines coming in and out such as Air France, Lufthansa and TUI, among many others, and it sees traffic coming and going from places around the world such as London, Stockholm and Paris.

    Overall, the airport saw movements of over 1.5 million passengers in 2019, with an obvious drop in passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 - seeing around 400,000 to 450,000 passenger movements in the last two years.

    It only takes around 10 minutes to reach the town of Mykonos from the airport, which is great if you don't want to spend too much time travelling to your hotel. There is a transit bus service provided during the summer months, plus other transport options such as hire car or taxi.

    Features, Graphics And Modelling

    Probably the most important aspect of a scenery such as this, is how it looks in the simulator. You want one that replicates how good Mykonos and the airport itself look in real life. I was happy to discover that this piece of scenery doesn't just cover the airport itself, but also comes with some additional details outside of the airport grounds, such as the Mykonos town windmills, which only adds to the immersion.

    Not only this, but the scenery has other fine details such as an accurate runway slope, custom runways and taxiways, custom boats and ships scattered around, and a realistic rendition of the airport carpark areas.

    Things like this might not be that important to some people, but I like to see these fine details being included with a piece of scenery, as it shows how thorough the developer is and how far they are willing to go to make a product as close to real life as possible.

    There are also three heliports included within the scenery. These include the army's heliport at the east of the airport, the marina's heliport close to Ornos beach, and the Superior Air heliport close to Kalo Livadi beach.

    Other impressive aspects of the scenery include highly detailed renditions of the terminal and airport buildings, a very realistic apron area, and animated apron vehicles which help to add an extra level of immersion to your simulation.

