FSimStudios Releases London Int'l Airport For MSFS

CYXU London International Airport for MSFS is out at FSimStudios.com. The 20th largest Canadian Airport, home to the largest military airshow in Canada and with direct connections to Toronto, Calgary, and the Caribbean is officially out for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Features

Extremely detailed representation of London International Airport CYXU.

Outstanding modeling, 4K PBR Textures and great attention to detail.

Detailed terminal interior.

Over 10sqKm of 0.3m/pix seasonal aerial orthophotos.

Featuring the Diamond Factory, the Jet Aircraft Museum, International Test Pilot School (ITPS) and the Fanwashe College in great detail.

Detailed Ontario Medical Helicopters Ornge hangar.

Custom Animated Jetways

Static Commercial and GA Aircraft.

Complete University of Western Ontario campus available in photogrammetry

Complete downtown London available in photogrammetry, updated as of 2018

