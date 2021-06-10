  • FSimStudios Releases London Int'l Airport For MSFS

    FSimStudios Releases London Int'l Airport For MSFS

    CYXU London International Airport for MSFS is out at FSimStudios.com. The 20th largest Canadian Airport, home to the largest military airshow in Canada and with direct connections to Toronto, Calgary, and the Caribbean is officially out for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Features

    • Extremely detailed representation of London International Airport CYXU.
    • Outstanding modeling, 4K PBR Textures and great attention to detail.
    • Detailed terminal interior.
    • Over 10sqKm of 0.3m/pix seasonal aerial orthophotos.
    • Featuring the Diamond Factory, the Jet Aircraft Museum, International Test Pilot School (ITPS) and the Fanwashe College in great detail.
    • Detailed Ontario Medical Helicopters Ornge hangar.
    • Custom Animated Jetways
    • Static Commercial and GA Aircraft.
    • Complete University of Western Ontario campus available in photogrammetry
    • Complete downtown London available in photogrammetry, updated as of 2018

    Source

