Skyline Simulations Announces Five New Airport For MSFS/XP

We are very happy to announce that we will soon be releasing the following airports:

KCVG - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport HTS - Huntington Tri-State Airport SMF - Sacramento International Airport North Pole Pt. 1.,2.,3. ESSV - Visby Airport

All airports will be available on MSFS and on X-Plane 11.

Our team of developers is growing all the time and is currently working hard to give you the most realistic flight experience.

