MK-Studios Announces Porto For MSFS Ready For Release

In a brief Facebook announcement, scenery designer MK-Studios announced that Porto Airport (LPPR) in Portugal is scheduled for release for MSFS 2020. This will bring the second busiest Portuguese airport to Microsoft Flight Simulator.
In a brief Facebook announcement, scenery designer MK-Studios announced that Porto Airport (LPPR) in Portugal is scheduled for release for MSFS 2020. This will bring the second busiest Portuguese airport to Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Downloaded Win 11 yeasterday.Everything fine.Still getting 30FPS.Loaded Aircreation 582sl.Wouldn't load.For a low and slow guy that really hurt.Last Post By: Patinthedesert Today, 04:19 PM
Hi Any idea where I can get (download from) the Ultimate Terrain Alaska so often referred to in sceneries. I got the Glacier Bay with amazing Juneau...Last Post By: beroun Today, 01:10 PM
Hey, folks... its that time again for the DC-3 Airways World Rally! Get all the Info here... https://dc3airways.net/wr/ Hope to see you on the...Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 12:07 PM
Hello All I have managed to damage one of my USB ports whilst removing my SSD portable drive. When I pulled the SSD drive from the port it came...Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 12:02 PM