FeelThere – Embraer E-Jets V3 For P3D

    The brand new Embraer E-jets range of airliners are an entirely new family of aircraft, with state-of-the-art avionics, fly-by-wire technology, superior cabin comfort and extraordinary and uncompromising performance.

    Highlights

    Highly detailed Embraer E170, E175, E190 and E195 built from scratch, including new model, flight dynamics, AP and other system codes and sounds.

    Aircraft Features

    • Brand New PBR Exterior
    • Brand New detailed interiors (economy/business class) and wing views
    • Brand New flight dynamics based on real pilot’s feedback.
    • Brand New sound experience
    • Numerous animations: hydraulic suspension, flaps, slats, spoilerons, speed brakes, thrust reversers, landing gear, passengers door, cargo hatches, opening cockpit windows
    • Nose wheel steering limited over 40 kts
    • Load Manager

    Panel Features

    • Brand New fully 3D interactive virtual cockpit
    • Color Weather Radar
    • Radio autotuning
    • Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and warnings and caution messages
    • TCAS II: Traffic avoidance with audio-visual Traffic Advisory and
    • Resolution Advisory system
    • Pop up instrument EFIS screens for multi-monitor displays

    System Features

    About all systems simulated: electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, pressurization system, bleed air, air conditioning, two generators/engines, FADEC with ATTCS function, test system Computerized Management System called Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) (optimizes engine operation during all phases of the flight and, in turn, reduces fuel consumption and maintenance costs). Very accurate Auto Pilot with overspeed and stall recovery systems, just like the real thing! APU sequences fully simulated and linked to fuel consumption: follow the correct procedures to avoid dry fuel tanks during flight! Ice detection fully simulated.

    FMS Features

    • Ultra-realistic and very complete FMS with Vertical Glide Path Mode and Coupled LNAV / VNAV
    • Learn function: the FMS learns your flying habits for more accurate flight predictions
    • Five different patterns simulated
    • Updated airway support, waypoint sequencing, discontinuity, missed approach, hold at present position, wind settings for waypoints, including reading current METAR for better planning, intercept, vertical direct to, direct mode, editable RTE page with waypoint input, custom waypoint support, advisory VNAV and more.

    Purchase FeelThere - Embraer E-Jets E175 and E195 V3 For P3D v4
    Purchase FeelThere - Embraer E-Jets E170 and E190 V3 For P3D v4

