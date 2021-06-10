  • Flight Illusion Launches Piper Engine Gauges

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-06-2021 10:41 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Flight Illusion Launches Piper Engine Gauges

    It's not all about Cessna or Boeing.

    When it comes to gauges that are specific to an aircraft type, Flight Illusion leads the way.

    Of course the basic six gauges are most likely to be the same, with maybe some modifications to the airspeed and VSI face plates. But when you're talking engine gauges, almost every general aviation aircraft has a specific type of gauge or even position of the gauges in the panel.

    Flight Illusion Launches Piper Engine Gauges

    With that requirement in mind, Flight Illusion has developed engine gauges (separate or clustered) for the Piper Tomahawk and Seneca. The dual engine Seneca holds an eight gauge engine cluster with off-centered needles. The Tomahawk requires a single engine gauges cluster that contains four gauges. Specific fuel gauges are also available with sideways needles for the Tomahawk or even Steward Warner style gauges.

    In addition to these engine gauges, you will also find the respective IAS and VSI gauges for Piper aircraft.

    You will find the product page for Piper on the Flight Illusion web site.

    Flight Illusion Launches Piper Engine Gauges

    For more information on these gauges or a customized version of your gauge, contact [email protected].

    Flight Illusion web site

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ViperPilot2

    DC-3 Airways World Rally

    Thread Starter: ViperPilot2

    Hey, folks... its that time again for the DC-3 Airways World Rally! Get all the Info here... https://dc3airways.net/wr/ Hope to see you on the...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 12:07 PM Go to last post
    HoratioWondersocks

    Damaged usb port

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    Hello All I have managed to damage one of my USB ports whilst removing my SSD portable drive. When I pulled the SSD drive from the port it came...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    Honus

    Washington DC Timezone Problem

    Thread Starter: Honus

    I'm using AIFP for my AI flights and I now notice that Washington DC is way off at +12 instead of -5. I tried to change it in the Timezone editor...

    Last Post By: Honus Today, 11:52 AM Go to last post
    HoratioWondersocks

    Bluetooth speakers question

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    Hello All I am tempted to try replacing my current speaker setup with a Bluetooth alternative. The reason is to further reduce the mass of...

    Last Post By: HoratioWondersocks Today, 08:32 AM Go to last post