Flight Illusion Launches Piper Engine Gauges

It's not all about Cessna or Boeing.

When it comes to gauges that are specific to an aircraft type, Flight Illusion leads the way.

Of course the basic six gauges are most likely to be the same, with maybe some modifications to the airspeed and VSI face plates. But when you're talking engine gauges, almost every general aviation aircraft has a specific type of gauge or even position of the gauges in the panel.

With that requirement in mind, Flight Illusion has developed engine gauges (separate or clustered) for the Piper Tomahawk and Seneca. The dual engine Seneca holds an eight gauge engine cluster with off-centered needles. The Tomahawk requires a single engine gauges cluster that contains four gauges. Specific fuel gauges are also available with sideways needles for the Tomahawk or even Steward Warner style gauges.

In addition to these engine gauges, you will also find the respective IAS and VSI gauges for Piper aircraft.

You will find the product page for Piper on the Flight Illusion web site.

For more information on these gauges or a customized version of your gauge, contact [email protected].

Flight Illusion web site