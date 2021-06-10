  • Review: Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow/Turbo Arrow Bundle

    PA-28R Arrow And Turbo Arrow

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Michael Hayward

    $64.99
    Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow for MSFS 2020

    The Piper PA-28 Cherokee family of aircraft has been a mainstay in general aviation for many years. Since first production in 1960, there are now numerous variants available with a wide range of upgrades to suit the needs of the pilot that flies it.

    Just Flight have recently released three variants of the PA-28R, the Arrow III and Turbo Arrow III/IV, available either as two separate packages or combined as a combo pack for all three.

    Having produced a range of high-quality aircraft for all major flight simulators on the market, today we take a look at the Just Flight Piper PA-28R range and see if it holds up to their usual high level of quality. The Arrow III is also a Just Flight "speciality", being one of their major common releases across every flight simulator platform on the market, meaning they have a lot to aim for with this one!

    PA-28R Arrow III

    The 'basic' package is what we'll take our first glance at. The PA-28R Arrow III features all of your standard steam-gauge cockpit fittings, alongside a range of Bendix King radio and communications panels and options for GPS and GNS flight computers.

    Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow for MSFS 2020

    Systems on the PA-28 have also been realistically recreated, including fully functional circuit breakers and working landing gear drop when in an emergency or when flying at low speeds.

    The Arrow III also features original Lycoming IO-360 engine recordings natively working alongside the MSFS Wwise sound engine. As a result, you get the feeling of sitting in the cockpit of one of these aircraft as the sound engulfs you on your virtual journey.

    This variant also includes eleven different liveries of Arrow III's from all around the world.

    PA-28R-201T Turbo Arrow III

    The Turbo Arrow III is an engine upgrade on the classic Arrow III body. Featuring a Lycoming TSIO-360, it is the first turbocharged variant of the PA-28 family, with an upgraded nose cowling to sit the beefy 6-cylinder turbocharged engine.

    It features the same cockpit layout as the standard Arrow III but includes a turbocharger fixed wastegate and overboost simulation, meaning you'll need to keep a closer eye on your gauges as you'll note a progressive engine failure if you damage the wastegate by over boosting the engine (more on the progressive failures of this aircraft later in the article).

    Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow for MSFS 2020

    The Turbo Arrow III also features authentic sounds from the TSIO-360 engine, meaning those familiar with this particular configuration of aircraft will feel right at home when taking it for a virtual flight.

    Five liveries based on real-life Turbo Arrow III's have been included with this add-on.

      Next
    Next

