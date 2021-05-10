  • Orbx Announces Northernmost City In The World

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx Announces Northernmost City In The World.

    Orbx has announced that scenery designer Finn Hansen is working on ENHF Hammerfest Airport in Norway, the northernmost city in the world. The airport offers a challenging approach to a short, sloped runway sitting on a plateau above the city.

