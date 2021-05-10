  • VSKYLABS TT-3 Project For X-Plane Update

    A couple of screenshots taken during development.

    The VSKYLABS TT-3 is one of the most exciting, ambitious and inspiring projects currently under development here at the 'labs. Since there are not too many real-world accurate references with regards to the real-world Conroy Tri-Turbo-Three, the project takes a deep path into research and aircraft design aspects (quite similar to the approach in the VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 Project), which is based on practical experience with multi engine PT-6 airplane flying design and operations, the DC-3 aircraft and the known facts with regards to the Conroy Tri-Turbo-Three aircraft conversion, obtained from various sources.

    The VSKYLABS TT-3 is powered by three PT-6 Turboprop engines and is equipped with modern avionics. A majestic mix of old and new...Cockpit screenshots will be showcased in the near future! Stay tuned!

