  VSKYLABS C-47 Project Released For X-Plane

    Nels_Anderson
    The VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project v4.0 for X-Plane by Laminar Research is released!

    New version v4.0 is the most comprehensive update to the project since the release of version v1.0 back in 2017!

    The VSKYLABS C-47 FLP is a highly defined C-47 Skytrain simulation that covers the aircraft deeply, based on real-world C-47 flying experience. The project includes a thorough manual that covers the C-47, its systems and how to operate it.

    The update was injected into the project, earlier today, via the included STMA auto-updater plugin. The stores build was updated to latest version v4.0r1 as well.

