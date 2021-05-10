FlightFactor FFA320 Beta 1.2.1 Published

Fixed:
- Now its possible to select alternate near then 40NM from destination
- Autopilot became crazy on high altitude
- Temporary flight plan output data fixes
We have reverted changes for direct mode - they caused the madness of autopilot. Takeoff and landing still good - these changes left in beta. And we will look for solution for direct mode - its deeper problem here.
The FFA320 is the ultimate A320 simulation for X-Plane. The model has its own flight model and a system depth never seen before on any flight sim. The goal was to provide an experience as close to the real aircraft as possible.