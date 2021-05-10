Aerosoft Previews Twin Otter With Icing

Taking to Facebook, Aerosoft has shown some preview images of their upcoming Twin Otter for MSFS 2020 operating in some cold and harsh conditions, including images with some pretty impressive icing on the windows.
Taking to Facebook, Aerosoft has shown some preview images of their upcoming Twin Otter for MSFS 2020 operating in some cold and harsh conditions, including images with some pretty impressive icing on the windows.
Hello All I am tempted to try replacing my current speaker setup with a Bluetooth alternative. The reason is to further reduce the mass of...Last Post By: loki Today, 12:46 PM
H!, Happy flyers I wonder that since nobody complains about the photogrammetry problem that I have, I am really annoyed. Initially I could not...Last Post By: cobalt Today, 12:37 PM
I am using PC. After the 7 Sept update the A320 FBW is invisible. It shows in the list of planes. It loads and the sound is there, it moves but it's...Last Post By: roypaglia Today, 12:31 PM
I'm using AIFP for my AI flights and I now notice that Washington DC is way off at +12 instead of -5. I tried to change it in the Timezone editor...Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 12:27 PM