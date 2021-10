IndiaFoxtTecho SU-31 On Hold

Just a quick note on the SU-31: we have put the development "on hold" on this project, waiting for the next simulator updates (Sim Update 6). According to the information we have, these update should bring improvements to the flight dynamics which *may* lead to a better flight model for aerobatic planes... so we believe it makes sense to wait for the update before doing further work on this plane.

Note that, apart from the flight model and the sounds, it is practically ready for release.

Source

IndiaFoxtEcho Updates Progress On MSFS Projects