Sofly Flash Sale

    Sofly announces a flash sale today at the FlightSim.Com Store. Save 30% now on all their products including the best-selling A Guide To Flight Simulator for MSFS 2020. Also included are "Weather Preset Pro" and "Landing Challenge Pro".

