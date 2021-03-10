  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

    Jim Hall

    Upgrading

    Thread Starter: Jim Hall

    I am planning to upgrade my systems. What do you think my internet speed should be for best results? Also, the best CPU motherboard, and video card?...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 09:27 AM Go to last post
    Herc79

    what vintage/classic aircraft are planned for FS2020 ?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 08:27 AM Go to last post
    sparky347

    Why so many

    Thread Starter: sparky347

    In reading and looking at all the posts in Msfs 2020 . I am wondering why so many have so many problems with so many things so many times ?. The so...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 08:22 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Default Boeing737-800 Greyhound FSX

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I once this for X-Plane and got an email from someone asking me to do it for FSX, at the I uninstalled it but now I have it back I decided to do it....

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 06:50 AM Go to last post