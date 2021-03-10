Taburet - Slovakia 10m DEM for MSFS

Covers the whole of Slovakia. High resolution data has been used to shape Slovakia in MSFS on a resolution of 10 M. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons and runways, to ensure compatibility with default airports.

This package adds elevation points to the terrain by building a more detailed mesh. Each place where the lines intersect has a specified altitude and from this data the simulator draws all mountains, hills and valleys that you see.

